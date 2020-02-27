Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Charlotte if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4401 Hampton Ridge Drive (Sharon Woods)

First up, listed at $1,201/month, this 960-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive.

In the furnished apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

5301 Roundstone Way (North Lake)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 5301 Roundstone Way. It's listed for $1,240/month for its 956 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

6219 Waterford Hills Drive (West Sugar Creek-W T Harris Bl)

Here's a 1,137-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6219 Waterford Hills Drive that's going for $1,206/month.

In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2410 Allerton Way (Newell)

Located at 2410 Allerton Way, here's a 1,207-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,215/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a fireplace in the apartment. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

9200 Otter Creek Drive (Ballantyne East)

Listed at $1,210/month, this 1,040-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9200 Otter Creek Drive.

The building includes a gym. Also, expect to find a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. Great news pet owners, this rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

