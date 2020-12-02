Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Charlotte if you've got up to $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

7000 Modern Way (Yorkmount)

Listed at $1,300/month, this 1,299-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7000 Modern Way.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1513 Tyvola Road (Madison Park)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode over at 1513 Tyvola Road. It's listed for $1,311/month.

The building has outdoor space. In the residence, the listing promises hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

335 W. Doggett St. (Wilmore)

Then, located at 335 W. Doggett St., here's a 561-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,315/month.

Expect to see air conditioning and stainless steel appliances in the apartment. The building offers garage parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

13212 Winter Hazel Road

Finally, here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 13212 Winter Hazel Road. It's listed for $1,323/month for its 1,125 square feet.

Look for a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building offers garage parking and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $40 monthly pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

