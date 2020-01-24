Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Charlotte with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2300 N. Davidson St. (Villa Heights)

Listed at $1,305/month, this 704-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2300 N. Davidson St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. The building includes garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

131 Poindexter Drive (Southside Park)

Listed at $1,315/month, this 596-square-foot studio apartment is located at 131 Poindexter Drive.

The building offers a gym, a swimming pool and an elevator. You can also expect to see carpeted floors in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

100 Heritage Pointe Road

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 100 Heritage Pointe Road. It's listed for $1,322/month for its 1,062 square feet.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building boasts a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

