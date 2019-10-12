Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Charlotte if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2300 N. Davidson St. (Villa Heights)

Listed at $1,305/month, this 667-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2300 N. Davidson St.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

11430 Wellshire Commons Circle (Ballantyne West)

Here's a 1,157-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 11430 Wellshire Commons Circle that's going for $1,306/month.

The unit offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $60 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

7000 Modern Way (Yorkmount)

Next, check out this 1,299-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 7000 Modern Way. It's listed for $1,309/month.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

15711 Clems Creek Lane (Ballantyne West)

Located at 15711 Clems Creek Lane, here's a 1,079-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,312/month.

In the apartment, you'll find stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. This rental is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

