Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Charlotte with a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

625 Eltham Road (University City South)

Listed at $1,409/month, this 1,133-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 625 Eltham Road.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

9336 Kings Parade Blvd.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 9336 Kings Parade Blvd. It's listed for $1,415/month for its 1,036 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

1715 Running Brook Road (Coulwood West)

Then, here's a 1,294-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1715 Running Brook Road that's going for $1,420/month.

Look for a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a deck in the residence. Building amenities include outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

1805 Chinchester Lane (Providence Plantation)

Located at 1805 Chinchester Lane, here's a 1,688-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,425/month.

In the residence, you'll see a fireplace, in-unit laundry, storage space, garage parking and outdoor space. This property is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

6421 Wedron Court (Oakdale South)

Finally, listed at $1,435/month, this 1,384-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 6421 Wedron Court.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a deck, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

