Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Charlotte if you've got up to $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2604 Dapple Court (Hickory Grove)

Listed at $1,610/month, this 1,851-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 2604 Dapple Court.

In the residence, you can anticipate a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and a deck. The building offers garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

517 W. Eighth St. (Fourth Ward)

Here's a 1,052-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 517 W. Eighth St. that's going for $1,621/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building has assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.

11802 Eversfield Lane (Eastfield)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 11802 Eversfield Lane. It's listed for $1,625/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

12506 Atkins Circle Drive (Whiteoak)

Located at 12506 Atkins Circle Drive, here's a 1,374-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome that's listed for $1,630/month.

The townhome comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

