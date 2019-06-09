Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Charlotte if you've got up to $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

15708 Greythorne Drive (Ballantyne West)

Listed at $1,605/month, this 1,176-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 15708 Greythorne Drive.

In the residence, you can expect a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building has a gym. Pet owners, good news: This spot allows cats and dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1528 Bray Drive (Harwood Lane)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode over at 1528 Bray Drive. It's also listed for $1,605/month for its 2,260 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space, garage parking and outdoor space. You can also expect to find an eat-in kitchen in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

1420 Estates Ave. (Madison Park)

Here's a 1,213-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 1420 Estates Ave. that's going for $1,605/month.

In the residence, expect to find a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1629 Galesburg St. (Oakdale South)

Next, check out this 1,875-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's located at 1629 Galesburg St. It's listed for $1,605/month.

The building include garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

3037 Old Ironside Drive (College Downs)

Located at 3037 Old Ironside Drive, here's a 1,830-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,615/month.

The unit features a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Charlotte.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.