Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Charlotte if you've got up to $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4300 Sharon Road (Barclay Downs)

Listed at $1,808/month, this 1,036-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4300 Sharon Road.

The apartment offers air conditioning. The building offers a swimming pool, a roof deck, concierge service, a gym and garage parking. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

609 Charles Ave. (North Charlotte)

Located at 609 Charles Ave., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,825/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

8700 Long Creek Club Drive (North Lake)

Listed at $1,830/month, this 1,215-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8700 Long Creek Club Drive.

The building boasts a gym and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you can expect a balcony and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

14017 Labeau Ave. (Ballantyne West)

Finally, here's a 2,109-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 14017 Labeau Ave. that's going for $1,850/month.

The building has a swimming pool and garage parking. The residence also features a fireplace, a walk-in closet, central heating and air conditioning and a deck. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect an $1,850 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

