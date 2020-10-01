Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Charlotte if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3720 Wendwood Lane (Wendover-Sedgewood)

Listed at $1,801/month, this 1,375-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3720 Wendwood Lane.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a fireplace. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $350 nonrefundable fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

4300 Sharon Road (Barclay Downs)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4300 Sharon Road. It's listed for $1,808/month for its 1,036 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, garage parking, a gym, a swimming pool and concierge service. The apartment also comes with air conditioning. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

905 Kenilworth Ave. (Dilworth)

Listed at $1,835/month, this 910-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 905 Kenilworth Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a gym and secured entry. The unit also has a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.

