Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Charlotte if you're on a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1938 Olsen Lane (Newell)

Listed at $1,805/month, this 2,102-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot is located at 1938 Olsen Lane.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

6205 Morrison Blvd. (Barclay Downs)

Next, here's a 1,068-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6205 Morrison Blvd. that's going for $1,810/month.

The unit comes with carpeted floors and in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2660 Weddington Ave. (Elizabeth)

Finally, located at 2660 Weddington Ave., here's a 1,556-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,825/month.

In the residence, you'll find a balcony and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and garage parking. This rental is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

