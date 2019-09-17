Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Charlotte with a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3570 Toringdon Way (Whiteoak)

Here's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 3570 Toringdon Way. It's listed for $2,010/month for its 1,357 square feet.

In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

1750 Camden Road (Wilmore)

Next, here's a 1,042-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 1750 Camden Road that's going for $2,019/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

1106 Euclid Ave. (Dilworth)

The, check out this 975-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 1106 Euclid Ave. It's listed for $2,040/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

8700 Long Creek Club Drive (North Lake)

Listed at $2,063/month, this 1,404-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 8700 Long Creek Club Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2300 N. Davidson St. (Villa Heights)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 2300 N. Davidson St. It's listed for $2,070/month for its 1,172 square feet.

In the residence, you can expect hardwood floors, a balcony and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

