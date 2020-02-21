Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Charlotte if you've got up to $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2520 South Blvd. (Dilworth)

Listed at $2,126/month, this 998-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2520 South Blvd.

The unit has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

3720 Wendwood Lane (Wendover-Sedgewood)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 3720 Wendwood Lane. It's listed for $2,136/month for its 1,525 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $350 nonrefundable fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

1609 Fulton Ave. (Plaza Midwood)

Next, check out this 1,700-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 1609 Fulton Ave. It's listed for $2,195/month.

The building boasts garage parking. The unit also includes a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

2311 Double Oaks Road (Double Oaks)

Located at 2311 Double Oaks Road, here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's also listed for $2,195/month.

The unit features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking. The rental is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

9306 S. Vicksburg Park Court (Park Walk)

Finally, listed at $2,195/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 9306 S. Vicksburg Park Court.

The building boasts a swimming pool, assigned parking and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

