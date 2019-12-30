Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Charlotte if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

701 Royal Court (Dilworth)

Listed at $2,150/month, this 1,164-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 701 Royal Court.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

1609 Fulton Ave. (Plaza Midwood)

Here's a 1,700-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1609 Fulton Ave. that's going for $2,195/month.

The unit offers a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The home features garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.

South Poplar and West Fourth Streets (Downtown Charlotte)

Next, check out this 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at South Poplar and West Fourth Streets. It's listed for $2,199/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability and has some bike infrastructure.

10523 Old Carolina Drive (Harwood Lane)

Listed at $2,200/month, this 2,391-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode is located at 10523 Old Carolina Drive.

Expect garage parking as an amenity. The listing also promises a deck, carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

