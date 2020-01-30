Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Charlotte if you're on a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

7420 N. Rea Park Lane (Providence Crossing)

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7420 N. Rea Park Lane. It's listed for $2,255/month for its 1,478 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a resident lounge and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

2020 Morton St. (Ashley Park)

Next, there's this 1,128-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2020 Morton St. that's going for $2,257/month.

In the residence, expect to see a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. The building has a resident lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

703 Rollerton Road (North Charlotte)

Then, check out this 1,357-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 703 Rollerton Road. It's listed for $2,295/month.

The building has outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

409 Eighth St. (Fourth Ward)

Lastly, located at 409 Eighth St., here's a 1,477-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,300/month.

The unit has a renovated kitchen, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)





Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Charlotte.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.