Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Charlotte if you've got a budget of up to $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6701 English Hills Drive (Farm Pond)

First up, listed at $715/month, this 567-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6701 English Hills Drive.

The unit offers a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building boasts a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

3317 Magnolia Hill Drive (Windsor Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3317 Magnolia Hill Drive. It's listed for $719/month for its 532 square feet.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a gym. In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

6320 Woodbend Drive (Idlewild Farms)

Here's a 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6320 Woodbend Drive that's going for $760/month.

The unit offers a balcony, high ceilings, air conditioning and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and a swimming pool. Good news pet owners, cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

411 Lambeth Drive (Hidden Valley)

Next, check out this 527-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 411 Lambeth Drive. It's listed for $775/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and on-site management. The apartment also has air conditioning and carpeted floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

7139 Winding Cedar Trail (Farm Pond)

Located at 7139 Winding Cedar Trail, here's a 779-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $779/month.

The unit has a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool, secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

