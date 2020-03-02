Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Charlotte if you're on a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

6701 English Hills Drive (Farm Pond)

Listed at $715/month, this 567-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6701 English Hills Drive.

The unit has a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building comes with a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3317 Magnolia Hill Drive (Windsor Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3317 Magnolia Hill Drive. It's listed for $749/month for its 664 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the apartment. Animals are not allowed. Look out for a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

6320 Woodbend Drive (Idlewild Farms)

Next, check out this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6320 Woodbend Drive. It's listed for $760/month.

Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with a balcony, air conditioning, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7139 Winding Cedar Trail (Farm Pond)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7139 Winding Cedar Trail. It's listed for $779/month for its 779 square feet.

The apartment includes a dishwasher. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7900 Krefeld Drive (East Forest)

Finally, here's a 553-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7900 Krefeld Drive that's going for $789/month.

The building has a swimming pool, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a balcony and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Charlotte.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.