Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Charlotte if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

3317 Magnolia Hill Drive (Windsor Park)

Listed at $809/month, this 748-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3317 Magnolia Hill Drive.

The unit offers a fireplace, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

1207 Kelston Place (Eastland-Wilora Lake)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1207 Kelston Place. It's listed for $830/month for its 775 square feet.

Building amenities include a gym, garage parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a fireplace in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

7139 Winding Cedar Trail (Farm Pond)

Then, here's a 779-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7139 Winding Cedar Trail that's going for $839/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher. The building features secured entry, a swimming pool and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

711 Farmhurst Drive (Montclaire South)

Next, check out this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 711 Farmhurst Drive. It's listed for $840/month.

The building features on-site laundry. The listing also promises a fireplace and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

7916 Harris Hill Lane (Prosperity Church Road)

Finally, located at 7916 Harris Hill Lane, here's a 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $840/month.

The apartment comes with a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Charlotte.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.