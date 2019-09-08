Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right now?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Charlotte businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on the number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.

This New American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'American (New)' on Yelp.

Citywide, New American spots saw a median 3.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Burtons Grill & Bar of Blakeney saw a 55.6% increase, maintaining a sound four-star rating throughout.

It's not the only trending outlier in the New American category: Merchant & Trade has seen an 8.2% in reviews.

Located at 9816-J Rea Road in Ballantyne, Burtons Grill & Bar of Blakeney offers filet mignon, ribeyes, seafood, sandwiches, desserts and more.

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about The Habit Burger Grill, the traditional American spot, which offers burgers, salads and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'American (Traditional)' on Yelp saw a median 4.2% increase in new reviews over the past month, The Habit Burger Grill bagged a 36.2% increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Charlotte's traditional American scene: The Dunavant has seen a 21.9% increase in reviews, and TGI Fridays has seen a 12.7% bump.

Open at 209 S. Kings Drive, Suite #103, The Habit Burger Grill offers charburgers, sandwiches, milkshakes and more.

SouthBound is also making waves. Open at 2433 South Blvd., the well-established cocktail bar and Mexican spot, which offers tapas and more, has seen a 2.5% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.6% for all businesses tagged 'Cocktail Bars' on Yelp.

There's more than one hot spot trending in Charlotte's cocktail bar category: Hawkers Asian Street Fare has seen a 14% increase in reviews.

SouthBound offers tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

