According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in North Lake are hovering around $1,041, compared to a $1,300 one-bedroom median for Charlotte as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a North Lake rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $970/month, this 706-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 5301 Roundstone Way, is 6.9% less than the $1,041/month median rent for a one bedroom in North Lake.

The building offers secured entry. You'll also find a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 10015 Madison Square Place, is listed for $979/month for its 769 square feet.

The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9404 Perimeter Station Drive, which, at 824 square feet, is going for $996/month.

The building offers garage parking. The unit also comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300-$399 pet fee.

Finally, there's this 719-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 8700 Long Creek Club Drive, listed at $1,032/month.

In the unit, you're promised a balcony and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and a swimming pool.

