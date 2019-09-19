According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Prosperity Church Road are hovering around $500, compared to a $1,281 one-bedroom median for Charlotte as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Prosperity Church Road rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

7916 Harris Hill Lane

First, listed at $1,073/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7916 Harris Hill Lane.

The apartment includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

3103 Summercroft Lane

And here's a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo at 3103 Summercroft Lane, which, at 1,224 square feet, is going for $1,300/month.

The building offers a swimming pool. In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

4737 Johnston Oehler Road

Finally, this three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom rental, situated at 4737 Johnston Oehler Road, is listed for $1,350/month for its 1,349 square feet.

Expect to find hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.