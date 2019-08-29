If you've got Indian street food and snacks on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 8624 Camfield St. in Ballantyne, the vegetarian restaurant is called Chaat 'N' Dosa.

This spot allows you to customize your dosa, which is a traditional South Indian crepe. Stuff your dosa with carrots, peas, mushrooms and more. Click here to view more menu items.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Lawrence A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 14, wrote, 'This is a good place to enjoy special Indian chaat and dosa items. The dosa had an awesome taste and it was priced well. Overall, it was a good experience.'

Yelper Avyaktha K. added, 'You can try breakfast items with multiple chutneys/dipping sauce and Sambar and the best part is all of them tasted great. It's worth the price.'

Head on over to check it out: Chaat 'N' Dosa is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

