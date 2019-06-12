If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a wine-making class to a brewery tour, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Truffles and Bubbles

98d8f5e1-4055-47f8-b584-c373b5b33146

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m.
Where: 1600 Fulton Ave., Suite #120, 
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Swinging After Dark

13f5eb16-1680-467c-8a3c-ee0b94fba661

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Northside Station Topgolf Swing Suite, 314 N. College St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine-Making Class

f15dcfdd-d334-49d1-ac70-888f7bd31292

From the Seven Jars Products deal description:

Where: 6148-B Brookshire Blvd.
Price: $85 for Two People (51 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Red Clay Ciderworks with Drinks and Glasses

0f0ae0ad-5b94-4e8b-9117-2174d4d96a86

From the Red Clay Ciderworks deal description:

Where: 245 Clanton Road
Price: $24 for Four People (40 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.