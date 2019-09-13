If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Charlotte. From country to indie music, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Love and Theft

From the event description:

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.- Saturday, Sept. 14, midnight

Where: Rooftop 210, 210 E. Trade St., Suite B-320

Price: $5 (Early Bird - General Admission). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Band Clazz and Ashley Armstrong

From the event description:

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Bellè Grille, 3022 Weddington Road, #100

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Penny & Sparrow

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St.

Price: $20-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Snarky Puppy with Breastfist

From the event description:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Where: NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St.

Price: $30 (General Admission). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.