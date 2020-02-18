Craving chicken?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable chicken hot spots in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. The Roasting Company

Topping the list is The Roasting Company. Located at 1521 Montford Drive, the Southern spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive chicken spot in Charlotte, boasting four stars out of 329 reviews on Yelp.

As to what the business is known for, 'The Roasting Company is a homegrown Charlotte original, serving up incredible food at a great value all in a laid-back atmosphere,' it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. 'Choose from dishes that feature our famous rotisserie chicken with our Costa Rican marinade, our fresh vegetable sides and more.'

2. Pollo Campero

This member of the well-known chain Pollo Campero, a chicken shop and Latin American and fast-food spot, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 99 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6124 South Blvd. to see for yourself.

'From the very beginning, we've always had an appreciation for flavorful chicken to feed our friends and families,' according to the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. 'We started with a tiny restaurant and a prized recipe for chicken passed down from generation to generation. Hundreds of restaurants later, our passion remains the same: To serve the best tasting chicken meals possible.'

3. Chicken Salad Chick

Check out this outpost of the popular chain Chicken Salad Chick, which has earned four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the chicken shop, which offers salads, sandwiches and more, by heading over to 7617 C Pineville-Matthews Road.

Yelper Irene H. wrote, 'We stopped here for a quick lunch. They offered a sample of the chicken salad, and it was delicious! The staff was very friendly, and we received our food quickly. The sandwich came with a side. The broccoli salad is a must try!'

