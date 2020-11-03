Need more bubble tea in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bubble tea hot spots in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Banh Mi Brothers

Topping the list is Banh Mi Brothers. Located at 230 Wt Harris Blvd., Suite A-7 in University City South, the Vietnamese spot, which offers bubble tea, juices and smoothies, is the highest-rated inexpensive bubble tea spot in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews on Yelp. Look for Thai, milk and fruity green tea flavors as some of the standout options on the menu.

Banh Mi Brothers

'Vietnamese Banh Mi, boba drinks and fries,' the business writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. Tea Fusion Cafe

Next up is University City South's Tea Fusion Cafe, situated at 440 E. McCollough Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 219 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers desserts, bubble tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Tea Fusion Cafe

'This has been our dream to open a friendly cafe for the Charlotte community to hang out and gather,' the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this information about the business's signature items: 'We are a locally owned cafe specializing in teas,' it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. 'Yes, we have bubble teas with boba. We also serve coffees, milk teas, slushies, snacks and dessert.'

3. Banh Mi and Tea Company

Banh Mi and Tea Company, located at 2130 Ayrsley Town Blvd., Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Vietnamese spot, which offers bubble tea and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 166 reviews. Look for the bubble tea with strawberry, taro, mango, jackfruit, green tea, honeydew, avocado or durian frozen drink with boba pearls.

Banh Mi and Tea Company

As to what the business is known for, 'We specialize in gourmet fresh made to order traditional and fusion Vietnamese sandwiches known as Banh Mi,' it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. 'We offer a large array of fresh teas, such as bubble teas, milk teas, fruit-infused teas and Thai teas.'

4. Kung Fu Tea

This outpost of the national chain Kung Fu Tea, a spot to score bubble tea, coffee, tea and juices and smoothies in Rain Tree, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 88 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8200 Providence Road, Suite 1000 to see for yourself. Try the bubble tea with Oreo, matcha or ginger.

Kung Fu Tea

'Currently, Kung Fu Tea has over 130 stores across the U.S, Australia, Canada and Vietnam,' the business notes in the bio section of its Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this information about the business's signature items: 'Specializes in made-to-order tea, milk and fruit-based beverages,' it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. 'Kung Fu Tea offers a wide selection of drink toppings, including bubbles, beans, jellies and pudding.'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.