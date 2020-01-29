Looking to satisfy your appetite for Caribbean fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Caribbean restaurants around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Sabor Latin Street Grill

Topping the list is a location of the Charlotte-based chain Sabor Latin Street Grill. Located at 3920 Sharon Road, Suite B130 in Myers Park, the Latin American, Mexican and Dominican spot is the highest-rated cheap Caribbean restaurant in Charlotte, boasting four stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp. Look for burritos, tacos and salad on the menu.

Yelper Hanover F., who reviewed Sabor Latin Street Grill on Jan. 21, wrote, 'Burritos are a great size for the price, and the fajita veggies are never overcooked.'

Yelper Quay F. wrote, 'This restaurant is my number one go-to for authentic fast-food Mexican cuisine.'

2. The Tasty Bowl Subs 'N Such

Next up is Griers Fork's The Tasty Bowl Subs 'N Such, situated at 2900 Westinghouse Blvd., Suite 116. With five stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the Caribbean, Indian and Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option. Menu items include salad bowls, rice bowls and grilled subs.

As to what the business is known for, 'Our signature items are the grilled chicken [and] shrimp rice bowls,' it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'Spicy jerk, curry, sesame teriyaki, Korean BBQ, Mexican, Thai chili, buffalo, sweet bourbon [and] sweet and sour pineapple are just a few of the flavors and combinations we offer. We also have wings, gyros, cheesesteaks, cold deli dips [and] many more items as a part of our menu.'

3. Soul Central

Country Club Heights's Soul Central, located at 2903 Central Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Caribbean spot, which offers soul food and more, four stars out of 172 reviews. Don't miss the fried chicken or the meatloaf.

We found this information about the business's signature items: 'Southern home cooking done right — chicken, pork chops, cornbread, mac and cheese and more!' it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

4. Island Grocery

Island Grocery, a grocery store and Caribbean spot that offers soul food and more in Eastland-Wilora Lake, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5861 Albemarle Road to see for yourself. Don't miss the brown chicken stew.

Yelp can offer more information on Island Grocery.

'Jamaican beef patties, Jamaican chicken patties, oxtail meal, jerk chicken meal, curry chicken meal, goat meal, roti, rum and raisin bread pudding, fruit cake, fritters, gizzada, all Caribbean seasonings and teas, bread, bun, bulla cake and much more,' the business notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.