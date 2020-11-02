Looking to try the best music venues in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable music venues in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Snug Harbor

Topping the list is Snug Harbor. Located at 1228 Gordon St., the bar and music venue is the highest-rated budget-friendly music venue in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

'Longtime musician and talent booker Scott McCannell realized his dream of opening his own venue in the heart of Plaza Midwood, now one of Charlotte’s most vibrant and popular neighborhoods,' per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. 'Open seven nights a week, you never know what incredible people, art and music you will experience when you walk through the door.'

2. Tommy's Pub

Next up is Tommy's Pub, situated at 3124 Eastway Drive, Suite 710. With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar and music venue has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Stephanie T., who reviewed Tommy's Pub on April 13, wrote, 'This is the only place I care to hang out at! Expect a solid, low-key atmosphere with entertainment almost every night.'

3. The Evening Muse

The Evening Muse, a music venue and bar in NoDa, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 67 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3227 N. Davidson St. to see for yourself.

If you're looking for more details, here's what we found out about this spot.

'The Evening Muse opened its doors in April of 2001,' per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. 'From our own Carolinas' music scene to performers from all corners of the globe, an amazing array of artists have graced our stage. From acoustic music to full electric bands, we've also hosted alternative, Americana, blues, country, folk, jazz, pop, reggae, rock and more.'

4. The Milestone

Check out The Milestone, which has earned four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the music venue by heading over to 3400 Tuckaseegee Road.

As to what the business is known for, 'Originally opened in 1969, The Milestone has been a Southern landmark for rock, punk, new wave, metal and various underground scenes for over 40 years,' it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

