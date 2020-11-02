Looking to try the best pubs in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pubs in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Hattie's Tap & Tavern

Topping the list is Hattie's Tap & Tavern. Located at 2918 The Plaza in Plaza Hills, the dive bar and pub is the highest-rated budget-friendly pub in Charlotte, boasting five stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp.

'Hattie's [offers] an extensive craft beer menu with 24 taps, [a] large selection of whiskey, a massive back patio, tons of live music and dogs are welcome inside and out,' states the business' Yelp profile. Aside from beer, the bar serves signature cocktails, and you can check out the calendar of events here.

2. Tilt on Trade

Next up is the Fourth Ward's Tilt on Trade, situated at 127 W. Trade St. With 4.5 stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp, the pub has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. Take a gander at the daily specials here.

'We're the perfect spot to have a drink before and after Panthers' games, nights out on the town or anytime you want to enjoy the company of good friends,' states the pub's Yelp profile.

3. The Corner Pub

The Corner Pub, a traditional American pub in the historic Fourth Ward, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 55 Yelp reviews. The restaurant and bar serves classic pub food, such as chicken wings, nachos, sandwiches and pizzas, and daily drink specials are available as well. Head over to 335 N. Graham St. to see for yourself.

'The Corner Pub is the perfect mix of city vibes with a neighborly feel,' states the pub's Yelp profile.

4. The Sanctuary

Over in North Charlotte, check out The Sanctuary, which has earned four stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Dig in at the pub, which offers burgers, sandwiches, beignets and more, by heading over to 507 E. 36th St.

Yelper Noah M. wrote, 'Cheap drinks and good service. Good times and friends to be made. Grab a PBR or have the bartender mix you up something fruity. They have it all. And to further prove they've got it all, they are serving up food from right next door at Boudreaux's. That's a perfect match.'

