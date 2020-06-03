Wondering where to find the best sports bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sports bars in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Courtyard Hooligans

First up is Downtown Charlotte's Courtyard Hooligans, situated at 140 Brevard Court. With 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and pub has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. The bar offers an import and craft beer selection and various liquors. It is also open for European football matches.

Yelper Connie E., who reviewed Courtyard Hooligans on Sept. 16, wrote, 'The drinks were good, the atmosphere was very laid back and the bartender was super nice!'

Yelper Jon C. wrote, 'The atmosphere can be downright electric...The beer selection is exceptional. I'm a soccer fan, but I would go there even if I wasn't.'

2. Lucky Dog Bark & Brew Charlotte

Wesley Heights's Lucky Dog Bark & Brew Charlotte, located at 2220 Thrift Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly sports bar, dog park and pet boarding spot four stars out of 90 reviews. Lucky Dog Bark & Brew Charlotte provides daycare and boarding services throughout the week for dogs. There are also various beers on tap, such as 75 Minute IPA and the cider, Cherry and Bobbin' Trolls.

'This is the second Lucky Dog Bark & Brew to open in the Charlotte metro area!' per the history section of the business Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, 'We are a sports bar with an indoor/outdoor off-leash dog park in it,' it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. Sidelines Sports Bar & Billiards

Sidelines Sports Bar & Billiards, a gay bar, sports bar and pool hall in Collingwood, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4544 South Blvd., Suite C to see for yourself. The LGBTQ+ bar serves domestic, craft and imported beers and drafts. There is are also a foosball table and pool tables.

Want to know more?

As to what the business is known for, 'Sidelines is a friendly pool hall and sports bar with a very eclectic crowd,' it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'Home to the Charlotte Royals and friends with many of the other amateur sports teams and club in the area. [It's] a great place to meet new and old friends in an accepting environment.'

4. Midwood Country Club

Finally, there's Midwood Country Club, a Plaza Midwood favorite with 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by 2123 Central Ave. to hit up the sports bar, country club and pub next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

Yelper Raquel S., who reviewed Midwood Country Club on Feb. 24 wrote, 'Cool dive bar next door to Resident Culture. Small private parking lot, cheap drinks, darts and pool. What more could you ask for?'

Conor B. noted, 'This is a downright good old fashioned bar. Huge liquor selection and decent amount of beer, including craft.'

