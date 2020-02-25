Looking to try the top food trucks around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Fresh Med Mediterranean Fusion Food Truck

Topping the list is Fresh Med Mediterranean Fusion Food Truck, situated at 3500 Latrobe Drive. With five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

'This has been a dream of mine for years,' notes the owner in the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. 'I love serving people, and I love amazing food. It is the best of both worlds, and I hope to see you out at the truck.'

2. JP Food To Go

JP Food To Go, located at 2626 Little Rock Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced food truck and Laotian and Thai spot 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.

'Expect Lao foods, sausage, sticky rice, Nam Khao, papaya salad, spicy pad Thai, Thai tea, iced coffee and more,' the business writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Tacos Don Sammy

Tacos Don Sammy, a food truck and Mexican spot, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6020 Wilkinson Blvd. to see for yourself.

Don S. noted, 'This is the best taco truck I've found in Charlotte. Everything is good, including the street tacos, quesadillas and fajitas.'

