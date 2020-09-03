Spending time in Optimist Park? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a game bar to a brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Optimist Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Abari Game Bar

Topping the list is the bar and arcade Abari Game Bar. Located at 1721 N. Davidson St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp. This spot serves up nine different craft beers, along with classic arcade games.

2. Papi Queso

Next up is food truck and New American spot Papi Queso, serving sandwiches and more, situated at 1115 N. Brevard St. With 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Check out the Pig Mac sandwich on the menu. It features pulled pork topped with macaroni and cheese.

3. Birdsong Brewing

Brewery Birdsong Brewing is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1016 N. Davidson St., 4.5 stars out of 145 reviews. This spot offers more than a dozen craft beers on tap.





