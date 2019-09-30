Visiting Carmel, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a poke spot to a spa.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Carmel, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Umami Pokérito

Topping the list is the sushi bar and Japanese spot Umami PokéRito, which offers poke and more. Located at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp. In addition to building your own poke bowl, you can also grab a tuna taco or seaweed salad as an appetizer. See the full menu here.

2. Nature's Spa and Wellness

Next up is day spa, skincare and massage spot Nature's Spa and Wellness, situated at 6311 Carmel Road, Suite B. With 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot's current special is for a sinus and allergy massage package. It checks in at $220.

3. Urbana Spa

Urbana Spa, a day spa and massage and skincare spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 82 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Suite 5-B, to see for yourself. The head-to-toe massage heads the list of signature treatments here. The 90-minute session costs $145.

