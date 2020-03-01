Visiting Cotswold or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza joint to a world market.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cotswold, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Pizza Peel

First up is the Italian spot The Pizza Peel, which offers pizza and sandwiches, situated at 4422 Colwick Road. With four stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. In addition to pizza, you will also find tacos and brownie sundaes at this spot.

2. Wolfman Pizza

Wolfman Pizza, a spot to score pizza and desserts, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 106 S. Sharon Amity Road, four stars out of 66 reviews. The buffalo chicken pie heads the list of specialty pizzas here.

3. Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market, a furniture store that offers home decor and beer, wine and spirits, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 330 S. Sharon Amity Road to see for yourself. Look for truffle sauce and maple syrup among the food options here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.