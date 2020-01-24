Ready to discover the freshest new spots in Charlotte? From a sushi spot to a pizza joint, read on for a list of the newest businesses to land around town.

Red Sake

A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Red Sake, the fresh arrival is located at 8410 Rea Road, Suite #100. With five stars from 10 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

There is an extensive list of specialty rolls at this establishment. Look for the eel cucumber roll, peanut avocado roll and more. Take a gander at the full menu here.

Kelly D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 16, wrote, 'Delicious sushi! This spot also has a great atmosphere and a diverse menu including traditional Asian dishes, along with a variety of sake and cocktails.'

Osteria Luca

Head over to 4127 Park Road in Freedom Park and you'll find Osteria Luca, a new Italian spot.

Look for the mussels and Brussel sprouts among the appetizers here. This spot specializes in wood-fired pizzas. Both red and white pizzas are available. Take a peek at the full menu here.

With four stars from 11 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention.

Yelper Russell R. wrote, 'I ordered half-pepperoni and half-cheese pizza. The cooking craft of the pizza chef was quite a thing to watch. I'd never seen such preparation in person. The pizza came out like lava.'

Reid's Fine Foods

An Uptown Charlotte newcomer, Reid's Fine Foods is a deli and wine bar that's located at 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts, Suite #120.

Take a look at all of the gift boxes available for purchase here. The lunch menu features a variety of sandwiches, including the salmon BLT and club sub. Explore the full menu here.

With four stars out of five reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival is receiving solid feedback from patrons.

Yelper Shoni A. wrote, 'I ordered the ham and gruyere sandwich with honey mustard and arugula. I opted for the multigrain bread and had the sandwich pressed. My sandwich was hot, and it was really good.'

