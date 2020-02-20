Looking to sample the best sushi around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi hot spots in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

It's an ideal time to duck into the latest popular spots, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to increase in February in the Charlotte area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also offers local advertising ideas. Daily spending at Charlotte-area restaurants last year rose by 13% in February over the month before.

1. Deejai Thai

First on the list is Deejai Thai. Located at 613 Providence Road, the sushi bar and Thai and Asian fusion spot is the highest-rated sushi spot in Charlotte, boasting four stars out of 277 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Next up is Barclay Downs's The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, situated at 4310 Sharon Road, Suite X05. With 4.5 stars out of 1,803 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, also serving burgers and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Yamazaru

Yamazaru, a sushi bar and izakaya that offers ramen and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 325 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2173 Hawkins St., Suite A, to see for yourself.

4. Somi Sushi

Check out Somi Sushi, which has earned five stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 3104 Weddington Road, Suite #100.

