Looking to try the best delis in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable delis in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. The Common Market

Topping the list is The Common Market. Located at 2007 Commonwealth Ave., the deli, which offers beer, wine and spirits, sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated affordable deli in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

The business specifically notes the 'eccentric vibe' of its atmosphere on Yelp.

2. Noda Bodega

Next up is NoDa's Noda Bodega, situated at 1200 E. 36th St. With 4.5 stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp, the deli, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Here is more detailed information on the business that we found on Yelp.

'We are a deli and grocery in the heart of the historic NoDa arts district,' the business notes on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'We have unique and delicious sandwiches, crisp and fresh salads, drinks and snacks and a wonderful selection of wine and craft beer.'

3. Laurel Market

Laurel Market, located at 114 Cherokee Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly deli, which offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 113 reviews.

Yelper Bruce K., who reviewed Laurel Market on Dec. 22, wrote, 'Sandwich was excellent, and they have a superior choice in wines here. And craft beers. And local beers. And a lot of interesting chips, bars and even slices of cake!'

4. Rhino Market & Deli

Check out the Rhino Market & Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the deli and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches, salads and more, by heading over to 400 S. Tryon St., Suite R3.

Yelper Tom C. wrote, 'I love Rhino Deli so much, and having this location gives me one more good reason to leave the home office and work a day in Uptown. Every sandwich I have tried has just been outstanding.'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.