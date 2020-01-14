Visiting Collingwood, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a pool hall.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Collingwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Zack's Hamburgers

Topping the list is Zack's Hamburgers, a spot to score burgers and more. Located at 4009 South Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp.

This spot is known for its burgers, but you'll also find other options on the menu including chicken filet and fried trout sandwiches.

2. New York Bride & Groom

Next up is the bridal spot New York Bride & Groom, situated at 4618 South Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. In addition to wedding dresses, this spot also offers rental tuxedos for your big day.

3. Sidelines Sports Bar & Billiards

Gay bar, sports bar and pool hall Sidelines Sports Bar & Billiards is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4544 South Blvd., Suite C, four stars out of 22 reviews. This spot offers free pool for its members.

