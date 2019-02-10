Looking to uncover all that Elizabeth has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a tapas bar to a Latin American spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Elizabeth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pint Central

Topping the list is tapas bar, beer garden and New American spot Pint Central. Located at 1226 Central Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp. Look for the avocado fries, empanadas and chicken tenders among the tapas options at this spot.

2. Viva Chicken

Next up is Peruvian spot Viva Chicken, situated at 1617 Elizabeth Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 906 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot specializes in pollo a la Brasa (Peruvian roasted chicken).

3. Sabor Latin Street Grill

Latin American and Mexican spot Sabor Latin Street Grill is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 415 Hawthorne Lane, 4.5 stars out of 849 reviews. Kids 12 and under can eat free at this establishment every Wednesday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.