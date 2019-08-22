Spending time in Plaza Midwood? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbecue joint to an Irish pub.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Plaza Midwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is smokehouse and traditional American spot Midwood Smokehouse, which offers barbecue and more. Located at 1401 Central Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,683 reviews on Yelp. Look for bacon-wrapped Jalapenos, smoked meatballs and the signature barbecue sandwich on the menu.

Next up is the Irish pub and brunch spot The Workman's Friend, situated at 1531 Central Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. You'll find an extensive list of draft beer here including Guinness, Smithwick's, Harp and more.

Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot YAFO Kitchen, which offers salads and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1331 Central Ave., 4.5 stars out of 113 reviews. Look for hummus, rotisserie chicken and a falafel wrap among this spot's offerings. Choose to build your own bowl, salad or wrap.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.