Spending time in Ballantyne? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Greek spot to a steakhouse.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Ballantyne, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Greco Fresh Grille

Topping the list is Greek and Mediterranean spot Greco Fresh Grille. Located at 9820 E. Rea Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 220 reviews on Yelp. This chain spot has four locations in the greater Charlotte area.

2. 131 Main Restaurant

Next up is steakhouse and New American spot 131 MAIN Restaurant, serving seafood and more, situated at 9886 Rea Road. With four stars out of 346 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for the barrel cut filet mignon, cedar plank salmon and more among the entrees here.

3. Hazelnuts Creperie

Creperie and breakfast and brunch spot Hazelnuts Creperie, which offers desserts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 9830 Rea Road, Suite D, 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews. The extensive list of crepes here includes the buffalo chicken crepe, curry chicken crepe and more.

