Looking to uncover all that Clanton Park-Roseland has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a furniture store to a dessert shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Clanton Park-Roseland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Modern Furniture Studio

Topping the list is furniture store and art gallery Modern Furniture Studio, which offers home decor and more. Located at 800 Clanton Road, Suite I, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. In addition to furniture and art for the home or office, the store sells rugs, lamps and shelving.

2. Thirsty Nomad Brewing

Next up is brewery Thirsty Nomad Brewing, situated at 4402 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Suite A. The brewery serves seasonal and specialty draft beers as well as ciders, wine and bottled/canned beer and the simple food menu features pizza, fresh-baked pretzels and cheesy bread. With four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Check out the brewery's merch selection here.

3. Tizzerts

Tizzerts, a bakery that specializes in gourmet cupcakes and cakes, is another top choice. Aside from flavored cupcakes and sheet/tiered cakes, the desserts shop offers brownies, pound cakes, white chocolate raspberry bars and coffee. Yelpers give the business, located at 4209-F Stuart Andrew Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.

