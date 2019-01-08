Spending time in First Ward? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a New American eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in First Ward, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is cocktail bar Sea Level NC, which offers seafood and more. Located at 129 E. Fifth St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 603 reviews on Yelp. This spot's fish offerings mostly come from local farms and coastal fishermen.

Next up is Italian and New American spot Aria, situated at 100 N. Tryon St. With four stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. You'll find the roasted NC trout, crispy chicken Parmigiana and more among this spot's entrees.

Hazelnuts Creperie, a creperie and breakfast and brunch spot that offers desserts and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 89 Yelp reviews. Head over to 224 E. Seventh St. in the 7th St. Public Market to see for yourself. This spot specializes in crepes including the Nutella banana crepe. Breakfast crepes are served all day here.

