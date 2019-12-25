Looking to uncover all that First Ward has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian eatery to a Spanish spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in First Ward, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Aria

Topping the list is the Italian and New American spot Aria. Located at 100 N. Tryon St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 408 reviews on Yelp. Check out the pan-roasted salmon chopped salad on the menu here.

2. Luce Restaurant & Bar

Next up is Italian spot Luce Restaurant & Bar, situated at 214 N. Tryon St., Suite J. With 4.5 stars out of 219 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. You'll find the veal chop among the entrees available at this establishment. There is a limit of two bottles of wine per table.

3. Malabar

Spanish spot Malabar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 214 N. Tryon St., Suite #3, four stars out of 223 reviews. End your meal with churros or tiramisu, both of which you'll find on the dessert menu.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.