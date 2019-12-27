Spending time in Freedom Park? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bar and grill to a cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Freedom Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Burtons Grill & Bar

Topping the list is New American and gluten-free spot Burtons Grill & Bar, which offers seafood and more. Located at 1601 E. Woodlawn Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 375 reviews on Yelp. This chain spot has a sister location in Charlotte and several other outposts across the country.

2. Flying Biscuit Café

Next up is the New American, breakfast and brunch and Southern spot Flying Biscuit Café, situated at 4241 Park Road. With four stars out of 673 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The eatery has been serving breakfast all day for 25 years, according to its website.

3. CO

Sushi bar, Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot CO is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4201-D Park Road, four stars out of 443 reviews. Look for the Thai basil chicken among the main offerings on the menu here. Try the tempura banana for dessert.

