Visiting Oakdale South, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American eatery to a plant nursery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Oakdale South, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Heirloom Restaurant

Topping the list is New American spot Heirloom Restaurant, which offers salads and sandwiches. Located at 8470 Bellhaven Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 271 reviews on Yelp. You'll find shrimp and grits, a lamb burger, duck confit and more on the dinner menu here.

2. Plato Pronto

Next up is food truck and Mexican spot Plato Pronto, situated at 5800 A Brookshire Blvd. With five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This is the spot for tacos, burritos, quesadillas and additional Mexican fare.

3. Malone's Nursery

Plant nursery Malone's Nursery is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 100 Radio Road, 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews. Yelpers are excited about the variety of plants here including cacti and succulents.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.