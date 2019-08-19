Visiting University City, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cookie company to a grocery store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in University City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Appalachia Cookie Co.

Topping the list is bakery Appalachia Cookie Co., which offers desserts and more. Located at 850 Chancellor Park Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp. You'll find Keto peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies, cheesecake cookies and more available here.

2. Harris Teeter

Next up is grocery store Harris Teeter, situated at 8600 University City Blvd. With four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This location features floral online ordering, a Starbucks on-site and more.

3. Infinity's End

Infinity's End, a vape shop, head shop and jewelry spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8640 University City Blvd. to see for yourself. You'll find incense, body jewelry, clothing and more at this establishment.





