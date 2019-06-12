Visiting Ballantyne East, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese spot to a grocery store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Ballantyne East, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Gallery Restaurant

Topping the list is the cocktail bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot Gallery Restaurant. Located at 10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp. You'll find avocado toast, crab cakes and more on the lunch menu here.

2. Be's Noodles & Banh Mi

Next up is the Vietnamese spot Be's Noodles & Banh Mi, which offers noodles and sandwiches, situated at 11318 N. Community House Road. With 4.5 stars out of 254 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for the sliced filet mignon pho soup on the menu.

3. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a spot to score burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 15105 John J Delaney Drive, Suite A, four stars out of 397 reviews. In the mood for something different? Try this spot's pastrami burger. See all the burgers offered here.

4. Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, a grocery store, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15007 John J Delaney Drive to see for yourself. This regional chain market features both a pharmacy and a Starbucks.

