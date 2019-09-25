Visiting Eastfield, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Japanese restaurant to a burger spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Eastfield, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant

Topping the list is Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant. Located at 10012 Benfield Road, Suite 300, in Prosperity Village. it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 199 reviews on Yelp.

At the restaurant, you can select your choice of meats, seafoods and vegetables and watch the chef prepare the dish on a hibachi. Other options include sushi rolls, soups and salads.

2. Little Big Burger

Next up is Little Big Burger, situated at 10012 Benfield Road. With four stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Hamburgers, cheeseburgers and truffle fries are the signature items. Also on the menu, you'll find a plant-based burger without soy or gluten.

3. Publix

Publix is another top choice. Yelpers give the grocery chain, located at 10110 Benfield Road, four stars out of 31 reviews.

The supermarket offers everything from meats, seafood and produce to bakery items and household goods.

4. Starbucks

Starbucks is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5920 Highland Shoppes Drive, Suite 101, to see for yourself.

Seasonal offering include pumpkin spice creme and salted caramel hot chocolate. A wide selection of freshly brewed coffees, Frappuccinos and lattes, as well as teas, bakery items and sandwiches are served.

