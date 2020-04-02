Looking to uncover all that Raintree has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a jewelry store to a grocery store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Raintree, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Malak Jewelers

Topping the list is the gold buyer and jewelry spot Malak Jewelers, which offers watches and more. Located at 8042 Providence Road, Suite #1000, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. Look for engagement rings, cufflinks, wedding bands and more among this spot's offerings.

2. Trader Joe's

Next up is the grocery store Trader Joe's, situated at 6418 Rea Road. With 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This upscale chain grocer sells wine, beer and more.

3. Cajun Yard Dog

The Cajun/Creole and New American spot Cajun Yard Dog, which offers salads and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8036 Providence Road, Suite #900, four stars out of 333 reviews. You'll find traditional favorites such as etouffee, jambalaya and more on the dinner menu.

4. Chi Thai

Chi Thai, a Thai spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3333 Pineville Matthews Road to see for yourself. In the mood for spicy dishes? Order the Hunan chicken or the Kou-Bo chicken off the menu.

