A whole day celebrating the finger food that bites back — saucy, spicy, succulent chicken wings? Mark your calendar for July 29 — we certainly have.

Hoodline tracked down the top chicken wing spots in Charlotte, using Yelp data tossed with our own special sauce. So grab your bib and get your wet wipes ready.

1. The Roasting Company

Topping the list is The Roasting Company. Located at 1521 Montford Drive in South Park, the Southern spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Charlotte, boasting four stars out of 323 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wing King Cafe

Next up is the Wing King Cafe, situated at 13209 Carowinds Blvd., Suite A. With four stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hubee D's

Hubee D's, located at 815 Providence Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score chicken wings and sandwiches four stars out of 70 reviews.

4. Wing Heaven

Wing Heaven, a Chinese spot that offers chicken wings and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5516 South Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Moosehead Grill

Check out the Moosehead Grill, which has earned 3.5 stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp. You can find the dive bar and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, at 1807 Montford Drive.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.